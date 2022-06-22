Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude shakes Afghanistan, Pakistan

The US Geological Survey (USGS) on 22 June said that an earthquake of 6.1 magnitude has hit parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan in the wee hours.

1 min read . 06:14 AM IST

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck about 44 km (27 miles) from the city of Khost in southeastern Afghanistan and was at a depth of 51 km.