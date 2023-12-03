Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Philippine Islands region

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the Philippine Islands region on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

