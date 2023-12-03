Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Philippine Islands region
An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the Philippine Islands region on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
The quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.
