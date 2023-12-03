Hello User
Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Philippine Islands region

Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Philippine Islands region

Surbhi Misra , Reuters

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the Philippine Islands region on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said

The earthquake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, GFZ said

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude struck the Philippine Islands region on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was 10 km below the Earth's surface, GFZ said.

Catch all the Elections News,Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
