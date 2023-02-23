Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hits Tajikistan
The epicentre of the earthquake appeared to be in Gorno-Badakhshan, a semi-autonomous eastern region that borders Afghanistan and China, about 67 kilometres from the small mountain town of Murghob.
An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude has hit eastern Tajikistan on Thursday, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake struck around 5.37 am local time at a depth of about 20.5 kilometres.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×