An earthquake of 7.3-magnitude jolted east Japan on Wednesday night, rattling the capital Tokyo. Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency also prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast.

The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres and shortly after it hit at 11:36 pm an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the northeast coast.

