Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude jolts Japan; Tsunami advisory issued. Read here
08:42 PM IST
The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres
Shortly after it hit at 11:36 pm an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the northeast coast
An earthquake of 7.3-magnitude jolted east Japan on Wednesday night, rattling the capital Tokyo. Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency also prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast.
The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres and shortly after it hit at 11:36 pm an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the northeast coast.
