Home / News / World /  Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude jolts Japan; Tsunami advisory issued. Read here

Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude jolts Japan; Tsunami advisory issued. Read here

1 min read . 08:42 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from Agencies )

  • The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres 
  • Shortly after it hit at 11:36 pm an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the northeast coast

An earthquake of 7.3-magnitude jolted east Japan on Wednesday night, rattling the capital Tokyo. Meanwhile, the Japan Meteorological Agency also prompted a tsunami advisory for parts of the northeast coast.

The quake was centred off the coast of the Fukushima region at a depth of 60 kilometres and shortly after it hit at 11:36 pm an advisory for tsunami waves of one metre was issued for parts of the northeast coast.

