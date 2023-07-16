Earthquake of 7.4 magnitude jolts Alaska peninsula, tsunami warning issued1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska Peninsula, with a depth of 9.3 km. Tsunami warning issued by US Tsunami Warning System.
A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula region on Sunday morning. As per the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 0648 GMT Sunday around 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of the town of Sand Point. The quake had a relatively shallow depth of 9.3 kilometres. A tsunami warning was also issued after the earthquake by the US Tsunami Warning System.
