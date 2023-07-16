Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake of 7.4 magnitude jolts Alaska peninsula, tsunami warning issued

Earthquake of 7.4 magnitude jolts Alaska peninsula, tsunami warning issued

1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 01:06 PM IST Edited By Aman Gupta

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska Peninsula, with a depth of 9.3 km. Tsunami warning issued by US Tsunami Warning System.

A tsunami warning has also been issued by the US Tsunami warning system

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the Alaska Peninsula region on Sunday morning. As per the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 0648 GMT Sunday around 55 miles (89 kilometers) southwest of the town of Sand Point. The quake had a relatively shallow depth of 9.3 kilometres. A tsunami warning was also issued after the earthquake by the US Tsunami Warning System.



National Tsunami Warning Center in Palmer, Alaska informed that the tsunami was in effect for South Alaska and the Alaska peninsula.



"For other US and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated." National Tsunami warning centre was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.



In March 1964, Alaska was struck by the strongest earthquake ever recorded in North America, devastating Anchorage and triggering a tsunami that hit the Gulf of Alaska, the west coast of the US and Hawaii. The 1964 earthquake and subsequent tsunami killed more than 250 people.



(With agency inputs)



Updated: 16 Jul 2023, 01:19 PM IST
