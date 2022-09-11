Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude hits east Papua New Guinea. 

The quake struck at a depth of 61 kilometres (38 miles), about 67 kilometres from the town of Kainantu, the USGS said.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 has hit off eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, prompting a tsunami warning from the US Geological Survey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quake struck at a depth of 61 kilometres (38 miles), about 67 kilometres from the town of Kainantu, the USGS said, warning that tsunami waves were possible within 1,000 kilometres of the epicentre.

There have been no reports of damages or casualties as of now. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to AFP, locals in Madang said they felt "very strong shaking". There were reports of damage to buildings.

Papua New Guinea is located on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, to the east of Indonesia and north of eastern Australia.

New Guinea region has witnesses 22 earthquakes with magnitude 7.5 since 1900. The largest earthquake in the region was an M8.2 shallow thrust fault event in the northern Papua province of Indonesia that killed 166 people in 1996. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

