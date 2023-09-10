Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Tibet's Xizang

1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 07:03 AM IST Livemint

Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts Tibet's Xizang, no casualties reported.

The earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tibet's Xizang

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tibet's Xizang on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet. The quake hit the region at 5:40 am and its depth was recorded to be at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 10-09-2023, 05:40:55 IST, Lat: 30.16 & Long: 94.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Xizang," the NCS tweeted. Till now, no casualty has been reported.

Updated: 10 Sep 2023, 07:03 AM IST
