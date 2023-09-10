Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Tibet's Xizang

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Tibet's Xizang1 min read 10 Sep 2023, 07:03 AM IST
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake jolts Tibet's Xizang, no casualties reported.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 struck Tibet's Xizang on Sunday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a tweet. The quake hit the region at 5:40 am and its depth was recorded to be at 10 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 10-09-2023, 05:40:55 IST, Lat: 30.16 & Long: 94.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Xizang," the NCS tweeted. Till now, no casualty has been reported.