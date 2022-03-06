Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Kathmandu in Nepal1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2022, 06:36 AM IST
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 166km East-Northeast of Kathmandu, Nepal, at around 4:37 am today, as per National Center for Seismology
National Center for Seismology on Sunday informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Kathmandu, Nepal, at around 4:37 am. The depth of the earthquake was about 135 Km and the exact location was 166km East-Northeast of the capital city of Nepal.
No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far. More details are awaited.
