Home / News / World /  Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Kathmandu in Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 166km East-Northeast of Kathmandu, Nepal, at around 4:37 am today, as per National Center for Seismology.
National Center for Seismology on Sunday informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Kathmandu, Nepal, at around 4:37 am. The depth of the earthquake was about 135 Km and the exact location was 166km East-Northeast of the capital city of Nepal.

No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far. More details are awaited.

