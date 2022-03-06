Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Kathmandu in Nepal

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

National Center for Seismology on Sunday informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Kathmandu, Nepal, at around 4:37 am. The depth of the earthquake was about 135 Km and the exact location was 166km East-Northeast of the capital city of Nepal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far. More details are awaited.

No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far. More details are awaited.

