Home >News >World >Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Afghanistan's Fayzabad was jolted by an earthquake on Tuesday early morning. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake measured 4.5 on the Richter scale. 

National Centre for Seismology said, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 83 kilometre southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at 6.08 am on Tuesday morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-08-2021, 06:08:38 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.30, Depth: 230 Km, Location: 83km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

