Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

National Centre for Seismology said, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 83 kilometre southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at 6.08 am on Tuesday morning.

