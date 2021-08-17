Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Afghanistan's Fayzabad

An earthquake hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday early morning
1 min read . 06:58 PM IST Livemint

  • National Centre for Seismology said, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 83 kilometre southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at 6.08 am on Tuesday morning.

Afghanistan's Fayzabad was jolted by an earthquake on Tuesday early morning. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake measured 4.5 on the Richter scale. 

National Centre for Seismology said, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted 83 kilometre southeast of Fayzabad in Afghanistan at 6.08 am on Tuesday morning.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 17-08-2021, 06:08:38 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 71.30, Depth: 230 Km, Location: 83km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

