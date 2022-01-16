Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 rattles parts of Greece

Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 rattles parts of Greece1 min read . 06:05 PM IST
- The earthquake was felt in Athens, about 225 kilometre (140 miles) southwest of the epicentre.
A magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled northern Greece and was felt in the capital Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage.
The temblor occurred at 1:48 p.m. (1148 GMT; 6:48 a.m. EST) in the Aegean Sea near the Mount Athos peninsula at a depth of 19.3 kilometre (12 miles), according to the Athens-based Institute of Geodynamics.
The earthquake was felt in Athens, about 225 kilometre (140 miles) southwest of the epicentre.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
