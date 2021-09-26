Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Taiwan

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Taiwan

Premium
The quake was at a depth of 45 km (27.96 miles), EMSC said.
1 min read . 05:43 AM IST Reuters

  • The earthquake was at a depth of 45 km (27.96 miles), EMSC said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Taiwan early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Taiwan early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 45 km (27.96 miles), EMSC said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The quake was at a depth of 45 km (27.96 miles), EMSC said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!