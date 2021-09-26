Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Taiwan

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes Taiwan1 min read . 05:43 AM IST
- The earthquake was at a depth of 45 km (27.96 miles), EMSC said
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Taiwan early on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 45 km (27.96 miles), EMSC said.
