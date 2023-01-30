Home / News / World /  Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes China's Aral
Beijing: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit the Aral, a sub-prefecture-level city surrounded by Aksu Prefecture in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.

"Earthquake M5.8 occurred 106 km SE of #Aral (#China) 11 min ago (local time 05:49:37)," EMSC tweeted.

More details are awaited. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

