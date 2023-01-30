Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes China's Aral1 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:44 AM IST
- China earthquake: Aral is a sub-prefecture-level city surrounded by Aksu Prefecture in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China
Beijing: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit the Aral, a sub-prefecture-level city surrounded by Aksu Prefecture in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
