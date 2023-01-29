Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 strikes Turkey-Iran border1 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 01:23 AM IST
According to state media, rescue teams were sent to the region and hospitals were placed on notice by Iranian emergency personnel
Iranian media and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) stated that an earthquake with a magnitude of up to 5.9 on Richter scale struck the Turkey-Iran border region on Saturday, demolishing homes in a significant Iranian provincial city.
