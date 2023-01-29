Iranian media and the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) stated that an earthquake with a magnitude of up to 5.9 on Richter scale struck the Turkey-Iran border region on Saturday, demolishing homes in a significant Iranian provincial city.

"The amount of destruction of some houses and buildings in the city of Khoy city is relatively high," Iranian emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi told the YJC news agency.

According to EMSC, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.6 and was located at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles). According to Iranian media, the earthquake, which occurred in Iran's province of Western Azerbaijan, struck close to the city of Khoy and had a magnitude of 5.9.

According to state media, rescue teams were sent to the region and hospitals were placed on notice by Iranian emergency personnel.

In addition to the low temperatures and possible power outages, an emergency official told state television that snow was falling in some of the earthquake-affected districts.

(With inputs from Reuters)