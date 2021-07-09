OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off Indonesia coast

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Minahasa, Sulawesi, off the coast of Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 102 km (63.4 miles), EMSC said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout