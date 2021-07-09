An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Minahasa, Sulawesi, off the coast of Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 102 km (63.4 miles), EMSC said.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

