Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off Indonesia coast1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2021, 07:33 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Minahasa, Sulawesi, off the coast of Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 102 km (63.4 miles), EMSC said.
