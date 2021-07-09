Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off Indonesia coast

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off Indonesia coast1 min read . 07:33 PM IST
- The quake was at a depth of 102 km (63.4 miles)
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Minahasa, Sulawesi, off the coast of Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 102 km (63.4 miles), EMSC said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
