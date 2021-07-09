Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes off Indonesia coast

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Minahasa, Sulawesi, off the coast of Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck near Minahasa, Sulawesi, off the coast of Indonesia on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}