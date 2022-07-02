Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes southern Iran

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes southern Iran1 min read . 07:42 AM IST
The earthquake occured at a depth of 10 km
The earthquake occured at a depth of 10 km
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck southern Iran early on Saturday, said the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck southern Iran early on Saturday, said the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
According to EMSC, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.
According to EMSC, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 02-07-2022, 04:55:20 IST, Lat: 26.77 & Long: 55.35, Depth: 33 Km ,Location: Southern Iran," tweeted National Center for Seismology today.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 02-07-2022, 04:55:20 IST, Lat: 26.77 & Long: 55.35, Depth: 33 Km ,Location: Southern Iran," tweeted National Center for Seismology today.
Followed by the earthquake, three more quakes were reported in southern Iran.
Followed by the earthquake, three more quakes were reported in southern Iran.
As per EMSC, another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit at around 6.07 am on Saturday, followed by aftershocks of 4.2 and 3.7 magnitude that struck at 6.44 am and 6.51 am respectively.
As per EMSC, another earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale hit at around 6.07 am on Saturday, followed by aftershocks of 4.2 and 3.7 magnitude that struck at 6.44 am and 6.51 am respectively.
Earlier last week, an earthquake of 5.6-magnitude occurred between the port of Charak and the island of Kish in Iran, reported Reuters.
Earlier last week, an earthquake of 5.6-magnitude occurred between the port of Charak and the island of Kish in Iran, reported Reuters.
It is pertinent to note that in 1990, around 40,000 people were killed in Iran's deadliest earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 on the Richter scale that jolted the north of the country.
It is pertinent to note that in 1990, around 40,000 people were killed in Iran's deadliest earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 on the Richter scale that jolted the north of the country.