Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near Fiji: US Geological Survey
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck in the ocean near Fiji on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), and centered about 85 km (53 miles) west of the Fiji town of Labasa, the USGS said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported the quake, but put it at 6.1 magnitude and 40 km (25 miles) deep.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

