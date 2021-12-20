Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near Fiji: US Geological Survey

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near Fiji: US Geological Survey1 min read . 06:01 AM IST
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), and centered about 85 km (53 miles) west of the Fiji town of Labasa
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), and centered about 85 km (53 miles) west of the Fiji town of Labasa
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck in the ocean near Fiji on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck in the ocean near Fiji on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), and centered about 85 km (53 miles) west of the Fiji town of Labasa, the USGS said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (six miles), and centered about 85 km (53 miles) west of the Fiji town of Labasa, the USGS said.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported the quake, but put it at 6.1 magnitude and 40 km (25 miles) deep.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported the quake, but put it at 6.1 magnitude and 40 km (25 miles) deep.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!