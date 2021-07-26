Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >World >Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia: Report

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia: Report

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST Agencies

  • The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), EMSC said

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck Sulawesi in Indonesia on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), the EMSC stated.

