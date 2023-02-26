Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits New Britain region

1 min read . 03:25 AM IST Livemint
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck New Britain region in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40.39 miles), USGS added.

