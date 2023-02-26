Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits New Britain region

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hits New Britain region1 min read . 03:25 AM IST
The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40.39 miles), USGS added.
The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40.39 miles), USGS added.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck New Britain region in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck New Britain region in Papua New Guinea on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40.39 miles), USGS added.
The quake was at a depth of 65 km (40.39 miles), USGS added.