Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southeast of Honshu, Japan
BENGALURU : An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck southeast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ added. 

