Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southeast of Honshu, Japan

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes southeast of Honshu, Japan

Photo: AP
1 min read . 06:38 PM IST Mrinmay Dey, Reuters

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said

BENGALURU : An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck southeast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ added. 

