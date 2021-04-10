Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Celebes Sea, near Philippines1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2021, 04:44 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck in the ocean 214 km (132 miles) south-southwest of Sarangi, Philippines, the European- Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday.
The quake was at a depth of 300 km (186 miles), the EMSC said.
