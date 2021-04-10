Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Celebes Sea, near Philippines

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Celebes Sea, near Philippines1 min read . 04:44 PM IST
The quake was at a depth of 300 km, the EMSC said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The quake was at a depth of 300 km, the EMSC said
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck in the ocean 214 km (132 miles) south-southwest of Sarangi, Philippines, the European- Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck in the ocean 214 km (132 miles) south-southwest of Sarangi, Philippines, the European- Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on Saturday.
The quake was at a depth of 300 km (186 miles), the EMSC said.
The quake was at a depth of 300 km (186 miles), the EMSC said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.