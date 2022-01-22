Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2022, 03:50 PM IST
The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles)
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Talaud Islands in Indonesia on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), GFZ said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
