Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia1 min read . 03:50 PM IST
The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles)
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Talaud Islands in Indonesia on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), GFZ said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
