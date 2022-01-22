Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Talaud Islands, Indonesia

Earthquake in Indonesia 
1 min read . 03:50 PM IST Reuters

The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles)

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck the Talaud Islands in Indonesia on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 24 km (15 miles), GFZ said. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

