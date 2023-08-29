Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 02:11 AM IST Livemint

The quake's epicentre was 201 kilometres north of Mataram, Indonesia and 518 kilometres (322 miles) below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

Earthquake of magnitude 7.1 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Bali Sea region of Indonesia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Reuters reported.

The quake's epicentre was 201 kilometres north of Mataram, Indonesia and 518 kilometres (322 miles) below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS)pegged the magnitude at 7.1, the Reuters report said.

The quake hit at a great depth of 525 km beneath the epicenter near Bangsal, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

There were no threats of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake that struck deep under the seabed, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

The strength of the earthquake may have been tempered by its relative great depth below the surface, which makes it feel weaker in absolute terms.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 03:06 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.