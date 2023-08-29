Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia

The quake's epicentre was 201 kilometres north of Mataram, Indonesia and 518 kilometres (322 miles) below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck Bali Sea region of Indonesia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, Reuters reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quake's epicentre was 201 kilometres north of Mataram, Indonesia and 518 kilometres (322 miles) below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

The US Geological Survey (USGS)pegged the magnitude at 7.1, the Reuters report said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quake hit at a great depth of 525 km beneath the epicenter near Bangsal, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.

There were no threats of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake that struck deep under the seabed, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

The strength of the earthquake may have been tempered by its relative great depth below the surface, which makes it feel weaker in absolute terms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}