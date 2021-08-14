Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Alaska peninsula: Report

Earthquake of magnitude 7 strikes Alaska peninsula: Report1 min read . 06:17 PM IST
- The US Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake
An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck the Alaska peninsula, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said.
(Details awaited)
