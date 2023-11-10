Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hits China

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the Southern Xinjiang region in China on Friday. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred around 3:55 pm on Friday. This is the second earthquake the region witnessed in three days.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said that an an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Southern Xinjiang in China on November 8. The quake was at a depth of 26 kilometers (16.16 miles), the EMSC said.

ALSO READ: Earthquake Today: Indonesia hit by 6.9 measure quake

The quake was originally pegged at 5.5 magnitude, with a depth of 8 kilometers (4.97 miles), but later downgraded to a magnitude of 4.8 by EMSC, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Papua New Guinea region, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC)said. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

ALSO READ: Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 3.5 strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

On Thursday, November 9, Tibet had reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake. An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale had also hit Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake had rattled West Texas oil country in the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 8. It was the state’s second-biggest ever, coming almost a year after a record temblor rocked parts of the Permian Basin.

ALSO READ: 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits West Bengal's Alipurduar

The 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit at 4:27 am local time about 24 miles (38 kilometers) south of Mentone, Texas, according to the US Geological Survey.

Preliminary data showed that it was slightly less powerful than last year’s tremor, which shook roughly the same location on November 16. Exactly one month after last year’s record event, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit the region, according to the Texas Seismological Network.

ALSO READ: Earthquake today: Strong tremors felt in Delhi as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Nepal

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.