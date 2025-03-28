144 dead as catastrophic earthquake turn buildings to dust in Myanmar, Thailand; junta chief seeks ‘any help’: 10 points

March 28 was just another ordinary day in Myanmar and Thailand—streets bustling with life, markets swarming with shoppers, and businesses running as usual. But in an instant, everything changed when a powerful and first-in-a-century 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck, followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock, sending catastrophic tremors through Myanmar, Thailand, India, Vietnam, and Bangladesh.

Panic gripped cities and villages as buildings swayed, sending people into a frenzy as they ran for safety while the ground beneath shook. As the tremors passed, structures had crumbled to the ground, trapping dozens in the rubble, leaving as many as 144 dead in Myanmar and Thailand. Many sustained grave injuries. The Myanmar junta chief has sought help, coming from “any country, any organisation” as the country grapples with mass casualties.

While the dust has settled and the government agencies focus on rehabilitation efforts, here are the top 10 points from the disaster today: