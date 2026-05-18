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Earthquake today: 2 killed as 5.2 magnitude quake hits southwest China; thousands evacuate Liuzhou city

Thirteen buildings collapsed in the early hours of Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

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Updated18 May 2026, 07:46 AM IST
Rescue workers walk past a damaged building following an earthquake at Taiyang village in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China May 18, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Rescue workers walk past a damaged building following an earthquake at Taiyang village in Liuzhou, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China May 18, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA(via REUTERS)
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China's Guangxi was hit by a magnitude 5.2 earthquake on Monday, killing two people and forcing more than 7,000 residents in the city of Liuzhou to evacuate. Search and rescue operations are underway in the quake-hit southwest region, with the authorities warning of transport disruptions.

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According to state news agency Xinhua, there were two confirmed deaths, with one person still missing. Four people were sent to the hospital, although none of them had life-threatening injuries, the agency said.

Thirteen buildings collapsed in the early hours of Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Transportation disruptions were also flagged by railway authorities as they inspected the integrity of rail line infrastructure.

Communication and power lines, water and gas supply, and traffic in the affected area were operating normally, state media reported.

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