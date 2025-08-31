Earthquake today: 3.3 magnitude quake strikes Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Myanmar at a shallow depth of 30km on August 31, 2025. 

Published31 Aug 2025, 11:14 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck Myanmar at a shallow depth of 30km on August 31, 2025. (Representative file photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on Richter scale struck Myanmar on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 30km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, “EQ of M: 3.3, On: 31/08/2025 09:04:11 IST, Lat: 26.60 N, Long: 96.06 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

More details are awaited.

