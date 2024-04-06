Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake today: 4.0 magnitude quake hits New Jersey, 2nd in the US today

Earthquake today: 4.0 magnitude quake hits New Jersey, 2nd in the US today

Livemint

Earthquake today: Magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits New Jersey at 17.59 local time, 9 km deep according to EMSC.

Earthquake today: New Jersey struck by 4.0 magnitude quake at 17.59 local time.

Another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolted New Jersey at 17.59 local time on Friday. The quake was at a depth of 9 kilometres, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Governor of New Jersey, Phil Murphy wrote, “New Jersey just experienced an aftershock. Please follow the emergency guidance below and avoid calling 911 unless you have an actual emergency."

Governor of the New York State, Kathy Hochul also said, “A 4.0 magnitude aftershock from this morning's earthquake in New Jersey just occurred. We are continuing to review critical infrastructure and there are no reports of significant damage at this time."

The epicentre of the aftershock was said to be 7.4 miles northwest of Bridgewater, which is just over the county line in Somerset County, ANI reported.

Before this, a smaller aftershock of magnitude 2.0 was also reported by the USGS in Bedminter, New Jersey at 11.20 am on Friday. New Jersey was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on April 5.

The quake struck 7 km north-northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

It occured at 19:53:20 (UTC) and its depth was registered at 116.5 km. According to the USGS, the epicentre of 4.8 magnitude quake was found at 40.683°N latitude and 74.753°W longitude, respectively.

The US Federal Aviation Administration said the earthquake that affected several regions in the US might leave an impact on air traffic in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

The FAA, in a post on X, said, “A 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey may impact some air traffic facilities in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore. Air traffic operations are resuming as quickly as possible."

The New York Police department confirmed that there were no damages or injuries reported in the natural disaster.

