Earthquake Today: 4.2 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

Afghanistan Earthquake Today: An earthquake of 4.2 magnitude struck Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said in a statement.

The epicentre of the earthquake was around 300 kilometres from Kabul and 379 kilometres away from Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the statement, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 47 kilometres. It struck the region at 12:19 pm IST.

“EQ of M: 4.2, On: 06/08/2025 12:19:18 IST, Lat: 36.54 N, Long: 71.52 E, Depth: 47 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the NCS said in a post on X.

This is the third earthquake in 10 days that has struck Afghanistan.

Earlier on August 2, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck the region at a depth of 87km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 5.5, On: 02/08/2025 02:33:32 IST, Lat: 35.86 N, Long: 69.94 E, Depth: 87 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

On July 29, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck the region at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.8, On: 29/07/2025 16:54:37 IST, Lat: 35.36 N, Long: 70.66 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

Russia earthquake and tsunami At about 11:30 am local time on Wednesday, a magnitude 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula in the country’s far east.

Originating at a depth of roughly 20 kilometres, the powerful earthquake – among the ten strongest in recorded history and the largest worldwide since 2011 – has caused building damage and injuries in the largest nearby city, Petropavlosk-Kamchatsky, just 119 kilometres from the epicentre.

The earthquake sent tsunami waves into Japan, Hawaii and the US West Coast. Several people were injured, but none gravely, and no major damage has been reported.

In the immediate aftermath of the quake off Russia's Kamchatka peninsula, residents fled inland as ports flooded, and several were injured while rushing to leave buildings.