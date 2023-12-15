Earthquake today: 4.2 magnitude quake jolts Pakistan
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan today at 9:13 am.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan on Friday at 9.13 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on X (formerly Twitter).
(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)
