Earthquake today: 4.2 magnitude quake jolts Pakistan

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan on Friday at 9.13 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on X (formerly Twitter).

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

