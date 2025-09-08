Earthquake today: 4.2 magnitude tremors shake China’s Xinjiang region | Details here

Earthquake today: A magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck Xinjiang on Monday, September 8, according to a statement by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 50km.

In a post on the social media platform X, the NCS wrote, “EQ of M: 4.2, On: 08/09/2025 05:13:32 IST, Lat: 37.95 N, Long: 75.32 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Xinjiang.”

Earthquake on Sunday On Sunday, September 7, China experienced a magnitude 4.1 earthquake at a shallow depth of 10 km, increasing the likelihood of aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS informed, “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 07/09/2025 15:50:11 IST, Lat: 32.54 N, Long: 92.58 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: China.”

Impact of shallow earthquakes Shallow earthquakes are typically considered to be more hazardous than deep ones, as seismic waves from these quakes have a shorter path to travel to the surface. This leads to stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to buildings and increased casualties.

Why is China prone to earthquakes? China lies between the two largest seismic belts, including the circum-Pacific and the circum-Indian seismic zones. Surrounded by the Pacific plate, the Indian plate, and the Philippine plate, this region has well-developed seismic fracture zones. Since entering the 20th century, more than 800 earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater have occurred in China. Earthquakes have affected nearly all provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions, except for Guizhou, Zhejiang, and Hong Kong, ANI reported.

Impact of earthquakes in China Since 1900, over 5,50,000 people have died in earthquakes in China, accounting for 53% of global earthquake casualties. From 1949 onwards, China has experienced more than 100 destructive earthquakes across its provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions. Among these, 14 earthquakes have occurred in East China, ANI reported citing data from the Science Museums of China.

Over 2,70,000 people lost their lives to earthquakes, accounting for nearly 54% of all deaths from natural disasters in China. The regions most vulnerable to earthquakes span 3,00,000 square kilometres, and over 7 million rooms have been destroyed by seismic events.