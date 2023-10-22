Earthquake today: Back-to-back two earthquakes struck India's neighbouring country Nepal on Sunday. After morning's episode, the country was struck by another earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on Richter scale on Sunday, according to the National Center of Seismology. “An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Nepal at 17:18 pm today," said National Center for Seismology on Sunday. The evening earthquake was located on latitude of 28.03 and on longitude 84.74. Its centre was located 5 km beneath the ground in Nepal. The minor earthquake was preceded by a quake of magnitude 5.3 on Richter scale on Sunday morning. The earthquake jolted Nepal at 7:24 am today. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 22-10-2023, 07:24:20 IST, Lat: 27.92 & Long: 84.71, Depth: 10 Km ,Region:Nepal for more information Download the BhooKamp App."

The country is located on a seismically active land. That's why earthquakes are common in Nepal. The country is located on the ridge where the Tibetan an Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century. Their slow movement towards each other results in pressure which is released in the form of earthquakes.

A week ago, Nepal's Sudurpaschim province was struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on Richter scale on October 16. In 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck the country killing around 9,000 people.

