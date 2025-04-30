Earthquake Today: 4.4 magnitude tremors shake Pakistan on April 30

Earthquake Today: A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistan late Wednesday, April 30, according to a social media post from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

“EQ of M: 4.4, On: 30/04/2025 21:58:26 IST, Lat: 31.08 N, Long: 68.84 E, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Pakistan,” said NCS in the social media post on platform X.

The tremors were felt at 9:58 p.m. (IST), and the earthquake's epicentre was 50 kilometres under the Earth, located at the latitude of 31.08° North and longitude 68.84° East.

According to the news agency ANI's report, Pakistan on Saturday, April 12, witnessed a 5.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale.

The earthquake, which occurred on April 12, originated from a shallow depth of 10 kilometres under the Earth, making it susceptible to the aftershock tremors.

“EQ of M: 5.3, On: 12/04/2025 13:00:55 IST, Lat: 33.70 N, Long: 72.43 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan,” said NCS in its post about the earthquake.

According to the agency report, Pakistan is one of the most seismically active nations in the world, and it is crossed by several major faults. This makes Pakistan prone to earthquakes, and many of them are often destructive in nature, causing damage to life and property.

However, there are no reports on the amount of damage, if any, as a result of the earthquake on April 30.

According to the agency report, Pakistan's position overlaps both the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. Balochistan, the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan provinces lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate on the Iranian Plateau. Sindh, Punjab and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir provinces lie on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate in South Asia.