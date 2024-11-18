Earthquake today: 4.5 magnitude jolt hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Monday, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).
The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 2:15 am (IST), at a depth of 15 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 33.13 N and Longitude 68.84 E.
"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 18/11/2024 02:15:06 IST, Lat: 32.13 N, Long: 68.84 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.
