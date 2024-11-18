Earthquake today: 4.5 magnitude jolt hits Afghanistan

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on November 18, 2024, at 2:15 am IST. The National Centre for Seismology reported the epicentre at 32.13 N latitude and 68.84 E longitude, with a depth of 15 kilometers.

ANI
Published18 Nov 2024, 06:51 AM IST
(Representative Image)
(Representative Image)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Monday, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 2:15 am (IST), at a depth of 15 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 33.13 N and Longitude 68.84 E.

"EQ of M: 4.5, On: 18/11/2024 02:15:06 IST, Lat: 32.13 N, Long: 68.84 E, Depth: 15 Km, Location: Afghanistan," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.

