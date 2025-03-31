Earthquake today: 4.6-magnitude quake strikes Balochistan, tremors in Karachi

A major earthquake of 4.6-magnitude jolted Pakistan's Balochistan on Monday, reported the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the USGS, the epicentre of the earthquake was 65 km east-southeast of Balochistan's Uttal city and it struck at a depth of 10 km.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said the quake's epicentre was 75 kilometres north of Karachi at a depth of 19 kilometres, reported GeoTV.

Though there were reports of immediate casualties, several social media users claimed that the tremors were felt in Karachi too. According to reports by Express Tribune, the tremors were felt at 4:11 pm.

The earthquake also jolted Peshawar, Abbottabad, and surrounding regions. Residents came out of their homes in panic as the tremors were felt.

Few days back, a 5.2 magnitude strong earthquake had jolted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with its tremors were felt in Swat, Chitral and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The earthquake’s depth was recorded at 166 kilometers, with its epicenter located in the Hindu Kush Mountain range.

Here's how the social media reacted: A social media users wrote on X, “Felt Earthquake around 4:11pm in Karachi. My chair was rocking my back quite significantly, but it wasn't too much, thankfully. I waited for confirmation if it was real.”

Another user said that the earthquake was felt in different areas of Karachi city. “Earthquake felt in different areas of Karachi. May Allah keep everyone safe!” the user wrote on the social media platform.

Myanmar quakes kill 2000 people: Myanmar state media say the death toll has passed 2,000 in last week's massive earthquake, reported AP on 31 March. Earlier on Friday, a 7.7 magnitude quake hit Myanmar, with the epicenter near Mandalay. The quake damaged the city’s airport, buckled roads and collapsed hundreds of buildings along a wide swath down the country’s center.