Earthquake today: 4.7 magnitude quake hits Nepal with epicentre at Sinuwa in Kaski district

Earthquake today: Tremors were felt in several districts of Nepal after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Kaski district on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with its epicentre at Sinuwa area in Kaski district, about 250 kilometres from Kathmandu, was recorded at 1.59 pm.

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring districts, including Tanahu, Parvat and Baglung.

There was no immediate report of any damage due to the earthquake.

Earlier on 14 May, a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Chheskam area in the Solukumbhu district of eastern Nepal.

The quake was recorded at 6:11 pm with an epicentre located in the Chheskam area of Solukhumbu district.

On 28 February, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck north of Kathmandu. The quake struck around Bhairab Kunda in the Sindhupalchok district, close to the Himalayan mountain range that runs along the border with Tibet.

Recent earthquake On 18 May, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan's Swat district and surrounding areas. The tremors were recorded at a depth of 205 kilometres, with the epicentre located in the Hindukush Mountain range, a seismically active zone stretching across Afghanistan and northern areas of Pakistan.

On 17 May, a magnitude 6 earthquake struck central Peru, but due to its depth, the state-run Geophysical Institute of Peru said there were no immediate reports of damage in the nearest town, Puquio, in the Andean region of Ayacucho.

On 14 May, an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck off the island of Crete in Greece and was felt as far away as Egypt. Greece is one of Europe's most earthquake-prone countries, and an unprecedented level of seismic activity shook the popular tourist island of Santorini for weeks earlier this year.