Earthquake today: 4.8 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan
Earthquake today: 4.8 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

 Livemint

Earthquake today: 4.8 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

4.8 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan. (Representative Image)Premium
4.8 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan. (Representative Image)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

It took place at 9.08 am, at a depth of 90 Km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 10-12-2023, 09:08:17 IST, Lat: 36.19 & Long: 69.91, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Afghanistan for more information," said the Institute of Seismological Research in a post on X.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on 13 October.

According to NCS, the tremors shook the country at 6:39 am (IST) on Friday at a depth of 50 kilometres.

Earlier on August 5, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology reported. It took place at 9.31pm, at a depth of 181 Km.

Further details are awaited.

 

Published: 10 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST
