Earthquake today: 4.8 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolted Afghanistan on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology reported.

It took place at 9.08 am, at a depth of 90 Km. “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 10-12-2023, 09:08:17 IST, Lat: 36.19 & Long: 69.91, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Afghanistan for more information," said the Institute of Seismological Research in a post on X.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on 13 October.

According to NCS, the tremors shook the country at 6:39 am (IST) on Friday at a depth of 50 kilometres.

Earlier on August 5, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 jolted Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology reported. It took place at 9.31pm, at a depth of 181 Km.

Further details are awaited.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.