Earthquake today: 4.9 magnitude quake jolts Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region late on Saturday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC). The tremor was felt across several nearby provinces, though there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Leh, the National Center for Seismology said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 01/11/2025 17:42:26 IST, Lat: 36.69 N, Long: 75.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh," the NCS said in a post on X.

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska on Thursday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), GFZ reported, though there were no immediate details on damage or injuries