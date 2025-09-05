Earthquake today: 5.0-magnitude tremor hits Afghanistan, a day after 6.2 quake

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolted Afghanistan at 10:55 pm (IST) on September 5. This comes after powerful 6.2 quake that struck southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday (September 4).

The earlier earthquake, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), was registered at coordinates 34.57°N latitude and 70.75°E longitude. It followsed a string of quakes in eastern Afghanistan that, just days before, claimed the lives of over 2,200 people and injured more than 3,600. Numerous villages were completely destroyed, leaving tens of thousands homeless as rescue and relief efforts persist in the affected provinces.