Earthquake today: 5.0-magnitude tremor hits Afghanistan, a day after 6.2 quake

Garvit Bhirani
Updated5 Sep 2025, 11:51 PM IST
A boy stands in front of a house after a deadly magnitude-6 earthquake that struck Afghanistan on Sunday, at Lulam village, in Nurgal district, Kunar province, Afghanistan, September 3, 2025. (Image: Reuters)
An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude jolted Afghanistan at 10:55 pm (IST) on September 5. This comes after powerful 6.2 quake that struck southeastern Afghanistan on Thursday (September 4).

“EQ of M: 5.0, On: 05/09/2025 22:55:53 IST, Lat: 34.45 N, Long: 70.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” National Centre for Seismology said on X.

The earlier earthquake, occurring at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), was registered at coordinates 34.57°N latitude and 70.75°E longitude. It followsed a string of quakes in eastern Afghanistan that, just days before, claimed the lives of over 2,200 people and injured more than 3,600. Numerous villages were completely destroyed, leaving tens of thousands homeless as rescue and relief efforts persist in the affected provinces.

