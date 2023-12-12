Earthquake today: 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Ritcher scale has hit Afghanistan, as per the National Center for Seismology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in October, a powerful magnitude-6.3 earthquake followed by strong aftershocks killed hundreds of people in western Afghanistan, the country's national disaster authority said as reported by the Associated Press. More than 2,000 people were killed and over 9,000 injured, the Taliban administration said, in the deadliest tremors to rock the quake-prone mountainous country in years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The United States Geological Survey said the epicentre of the magnitude 6.3 quake was 40 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of the region's largest city Herat. It was later followed by three very strong aftershocks, measuring magnitude 6.3, 5.9, and 5.5 magnitude, as well as lesser shocks. Earlier, the Geological Survey had also said that the eight aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.3 and 6.3 followed.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited… {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

