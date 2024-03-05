A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Qinghai, China at a depth of 10 km on 05-03-2024 at 07:37:31 IST, as reported by NCS.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-03-2024, 07:37:31 IST, Lat: 33.68 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Qinghai,China," NCS said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!