Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake today: 5.2 magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai
BREAKING NEWS

Earthquake today: 5.2 magnitude quake hits China's Qinghai

Livemint

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Qinghai, China at a depth of 10 km on 05-03-2024 at 07:37:31 IST, as reported by NCS.

Mint Image

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-03-2024, 07:37:31 IST, Lat: 33.68 & Long: 93.23, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Qinghai,China," NCS said.

